Please note that pricing shown is only base pricing, which does not include utilities., please call for more details. Not the same old Paddock you've seen before! We're under new and improved management. Come experience exceptional customer service and gorgeous renovations you'll fall in love with TODAY!









Our southern hospitality, service, style and amenities set us apart from the rest of the crowd! Close to shopping at Paddock Shops and Springhurst without the traffic congestion right outside of your door! We offer nice luxury apartments in East End of Jefferson County with modern amenities such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinetry, faux hardwood flooring, full size washer and dryer hookups, designer lighting packages, ceramic tile foyers, garden tubs, walk-in closets, spacious balconies/patios, built in computer nooks*, wood burning fireplaces*, solariums* and more.Visit the clubhouse, a graceful reproduction of a traditional southern horse barn, which features a fitness center, yoga room, business center/conference room, coffee bar and relaxing sitting area. A walk outside finds a resort style swimming pool featuring a patio for grilling, large sun deck, two elevated decks for relaxing with friends and the soothing sounds of multiple fountains. Other outdoor amenities to enjoy include a children's playground, picnic areas, puppy playground, dog walk and car care center.Southern hospitality blended with resort style living is waiting for you here at The Paddock At Eastpoint! Flexible rent terms available.