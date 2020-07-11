All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

The Paddock at Eastpoint

13516 Skywatch Ln · (502) 353-1345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY 40245

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 511S-204 · Avail. Aug 11

$942

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 602S-104 · Avail. Jul 21

$962

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 602S-101 · Avail. Sep 1

$962

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 416I-304 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Unit 440I-303 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit 438I-202 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

See 24+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 519S-201 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Unit 519S-101 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,674

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

Unit 601S-201 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,714

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1406 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Paddock at Eastpoint.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
cats allowed
garage
parking
alarm system
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
Please note that pricing shown is only base pricing, which does not include utilities., please call for more details. Not the same old Paddock you've seen before! We're under new and improved management. Come experience exceptional customer service and gorgeous renovations you'll fall in love with TODAY!
\n
\n
Our southern hospitality, service, style and amenities set us apart from the rest of the crowd! Close to shopping at Paddock Shops and Springhurst without the traffic congestion right outside of your door! We offer nice luxury apartments in East End of Jefferson County with modern amenities such as stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinetry, faux hardwood flooring, full size washer and dryer hookups, designer lighting packages, ceramic tile foyers, garden tubs, walk-in closets, spacious balconies/patios, built in computer nooks*, wood burning fireplaces*, solariums* and more.Visit the clubhouse, a graceful reproduction of a traditional southern horse barn, which features a fitness center, yoga room, business center/conference room, coffee bar and relaxing sitting area. A walk outside finds a resort style swimming pool featuring a patio for grilling, large sun deck, two elevated decks for relaxing with friends and the soothing sounds of multiple fountains. Other outdoor amenities to enjoy include a children's playground, picnic areas, puppy playground, dog walk and car care center.Southern hospitality blended with resort style living is waiting for you here at The Paddock At Eastpoint! Flexible rent terms available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Paddock at Eastpoint have any available units?
The Paddock at Eastpoint has 41 units available starting at $942 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Paddock at Eastpoint have?
Some of The Paddock at Eastpoint's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Paddock at Eastpoint currently offering any rent specials?
The Paddock at Eastpoint is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Paddock at Eastpoint pet-friendly?
Yes, The Paddock at Eastpoint is pet friendly.
Does The Paddock at Eastpoint offer parking?
Yes, The Paddock at Eastpoint offers parking.
Does The Paddock at Eastpoint have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Paddock at Eastpoint offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Paddock at Eastpoint have a pool?
Yes, The Paddock at Eastpoint has a pool.
Does The Paddock at Eastpoint have accessible units?
No, The Paddock at Eastpoint does not have accessible units.
Does The Paddock at Eastpoint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Paddock at Eastpoint has units with dishwashers.
