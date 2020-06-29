All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like Metropolitan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, KY
/
Metropolitan
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Metropolitan

2600 Whitehall Terrace · (720) 730-7921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2600 Whitehall Terrace, Louisville, KY 40220

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$759

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metropolitan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
bbq/grill
courtyard
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at The Metropolitan Apartments in lovely Louisville, Kentucky! Our residents love the upgraded interiors, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, and washers and dryers included! We are located right off Hikes Rd, and close to 264, which will take you anywhere you want to go for work or play! The Metropolitan is proud to be recognized as an Apartment Ratings Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it! Give us a call or swing by to take a tour and see what all the fuss is about. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed.TM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Metropolitan have any available units?
Metropolitan has 11 units available starting at $759 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Metropolitan have?
Some of Metropolitan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metropolitan currently offering any rent specials?
Metropolitan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metropolitan pet-friendly?
Yes, Metropolitan is pet friendly.
Does Metropolitan offer parking?
No, Metropolitan does not offer parking.
Does Metropolitan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metropolitan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metropolitan have a pool?
No, Metropolitan does not have a pool.
Does Metropolitan have accessible units?
No, Metropolitan does not have accessible units.
Does Metropolitan have units with dishwashers?
No, Metropolitan does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Metropolitan?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 40206
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
Highland Station
1172 East Broadway
Louisville, KY 40204
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr
Louisville, KY 40291
The Lux
2901 Lakeheath Drive
Louisville, KY 40213
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir
Louisville, KY 40243
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street
Louisville, KY 40202
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road
Louisville, KY 40299

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLouisville Pet Friendly Places
Louisville Studio ApartmentsJefferson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KY
St. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, INProspect, KYShively, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

OkolonaNewburgFern Creek
Old LouisvilleClifton HeightsValley Station
Central Business DistrictPhoenix Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity