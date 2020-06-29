Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit bbq/grill courtyard

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it! at The Metropolitan Apartments in lovely Louisville, Kentucky! Our residents love the upgraded interiors, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinets, and washers and dryers included! We are located right off Hikes Rd, and close to 264, which will take you anywhere you want to go for work or play! The Metropolitan is proud to be recognized as an Apartment Ratings Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it! Give us a call or swing by to take a tour and see what all the fuss is about. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed.TM