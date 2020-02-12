All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Legends at Indian Springs

11000 Indian Legends Dr · (502) 237-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY 40241

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-102 · Avail. now

$941

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 30-301 · Avail. Aug 26

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31-104 · Avail. now

$1,042

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 32-101 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11003 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1525 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legends at Indian Springs.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
24hr laundry
alarm system
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
You’re cordially invited to take a virtual stroll through Legends at Indian Springs, and see what our exciting apartment community in East Louisville has in store for you. Our coveted apartments and townhomes in the neighborhood of Springhurst bring you all the best in apartment comfort and convenience, with outstanding amenities, inspiring interiors, and gorgeous common areas.

Come home each and every day to your very own resort-style swimming pool, adjacent to a landscaped picnic area with grilling stations for an idyllic summer cookout. Choose from our various 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, featuring 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized bay windows. Opt for a deluxe, 3-bedroom townhome, and you’ll have your lay of the land, with amazing lake views, walk-in closets, and additional storage in select units. Our east Louisville apartments are nestled in a cozy and convenient locale, near the 265 and 71 highways, making it easy for you to get anywhere you need to be. The

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1) Bedroom / $300 (2) Bedroom / $400 (3) Bedroom
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Max weight 60 lb each. Breed restrictions do apply. Please contact your community office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legends at Indian Springs have any available units?
Legends at Indian Springs has 5 units available starting at $941 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does Legends at Indian Springs have?
Some of Legends at Indian Springs's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legends at Indian Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Legends at Indian Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legends at Indian Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Legends at Indian Springs is pet friendly.
Does Legends at Indian Springs offer parking?
Yes, Legends at Indian Springs offers parking.
Does Legends at Indian Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legends at Indian Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legends at Indian Springs have a pool?
Yes, Legends at Indian Springs has a pool.
Does Legends at Indian Springs have accessible units?
No, Legends at Indian Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Legends at Indian Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Legends at Indian Springs has units with dishwashers.
