Amenities
You’re cordially invited to take a virtual stroll through Legends at Indian Springs, and see what our exciting apartment community in East Louisville has in store for you. Our coveted apartments and townhomes in the neighborhood of Springhurst bring you all the best in apartment comfort and convenience, with outstanding amenities, inspiring interiors, and gorgeous common areas.
Come home each and every day to your very own resort-style swimming pool, adjacent to a landscaped picnic area with grilling stations for an idyllic summer cookout. Choose from our various 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, featuring 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized bay windows. Opt for a deluxe, 3-bedroom townhome, and you’ll have your lay of the land, with amazing lake views, walk-in closets, and additional storage in select units. Our east Louisville apartments are nestled in a cozy and convenient locale, near the 265 and 71 highways, making it easy for you to get anywhere you need to be. The