Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park guest parking hot tub

The Apex on Preston is waiting to welcome you home! Our luxury apartments Louisville, KY are available in a variety of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Inside our apartment homes, residents can enjoy an open floor plan accented with high ceilings and crown molding. Your private balcony or patio is a great spot to watch a Kentucky sunset. Our pet-friendly apartments in Louisville, KY are situated on 15 acres ensuring there are plenty of walking paths for you and your four-legged companion to enjoy.



Our community is located within walking distance of not only shopping and dining opportunities, but the Commerce Crossings Business Park as well. Additionally, enjoy spending time in the great outdoors and visit the Louisville Nature Center for a day filled with walking through gardens and exploring different hiking paths.



When residents live at Apex on Preston they get to enjoy an upscale lifestyle. Our resort style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center offer two unique ways to rela