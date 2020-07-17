All apartments in Louisville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

962 Charles St

962 Charles Street · (502) 802-5028
Location

962 Charles Street, Louisville, KY 40204
Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $650 · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
some paid utils
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
The property is a separate cottage at the rear of a lot containing a front house as well, and is in Germantown. It is completely removed from the front house and access is from a walk along the front house or in the rear from an alley.It has access to the yard and parking is on the front street or a side street. The family living in the front house have been there thirteen years and are very settled. It has range, refrigerator furnished. There are washer/dryer hookups. The dryer must be a gas model or a w/d stack unit will work there. Close to bus service. I want a one year lease, security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant pays gas and electric and Owner pays water, sewer and trash pick-up. SORRY; NO PETS ACCEPTED.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3251594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Charles St have any available units?
962 Charles St has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 962 Charles St have?
Some of 962 Charles St's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
962 Charles St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Charles St pet-friendly?
No, 962 Charles St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 962 Charles St offer parking?
Yes, 962 Charles St offers parking.
Does 962 Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 Charles St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Charles St have a pool?
No, 962 Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 962 Charles St have accessible units?
No, 962 Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Charles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 962 Charles St does not have units with dishwashers.
