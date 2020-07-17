962 Charles St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

The property is a separate cottage at the rear of a lot containing a front house as well, and is in Germantown. It is completely removed from the front house and access is from a walk along the front house or in the rear from an alley.It has access to the yard and parking is on the front street or a side street. The family living in the front house have been there thirteen years and are very settled. It has range, refrigerator furnished. There are washer/dryer hookups. The dryer must be a gas model or a w/d stack unit will work there. Close to bus service. I want a one year lease, security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant pays gas and electric and Owner pays water, sewer and trash pick-up. SORRY; NO PETS ACCEPTED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3251594)