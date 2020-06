Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym

OPEN SHOWING TUESDAY @ 2:30pm



1/2 off first months rent

SECTION 8 Welcome

Churchill Downs Area

Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room that could be a office or gym etc… This unit is ready to move in.

Requirement

1. Income $2085a month

2. Employed at least one year

3. Good landlord references for last 3 years

4. Good Background Check

5. No pets