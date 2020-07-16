All apartments in Louisville
305 S 41st Street
305 S 41st Street

305 South 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 South 41st Street, Louisville, KY 40212
Shawnee

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
305 S 41st St
Louisville KY 40212
3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,310 Sq Ft,
appliances included,
washer & dryer hookups,
central heat & air,
off-street parking,
unfinished basement 950 Sq Ft - (not advertised as additional living space as the basement does leak)
detached garage

Rent:$825 Deposit:$800

** Before you apply for one of our properties, please call to check on the status of applications
** Before you apply for one of our properties, please review our FAQs tab to see what is required to be eligible.
** After you apply for one of our properties, please send proof of income to our e-mail rentals@rameyandassociatesinc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 S 41st Street have any available units?
305 S 41st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, KY.
How much is rent in Louisville, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Louisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 S 41st Street have?
Some of 305 S 41st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 S 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 S 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 S 41st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 S 41st Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 S 41st Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 S 41st Street offers parking.
Does 305 S 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 S 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 S 41st Street have a pool?
No, 305 S 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 S 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 305 S 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 S 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 S 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
