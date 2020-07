Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center courtyard gym parking playground pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage garage yoga dog park package receiving

Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle. From the salt water swimming pool and sunning deck to the indoor pet spa and expansive pet playground, Flats provides unsurpassed amenities in Louisville. The wellness features include large commercial-quality fitness experiences. The Flats club shines with a state-of-the-art multi-source video wall, gaming room with pool table, dart lanes and shuffleboard along with plenty of space for entertaining your friends or interacting with your neighbors. A Maker's Room will provide a space for craft and do-it-yourself enthusiasts to play. The grilling courtyard will be the outdoor gathering hub. Convenience amenities and the joys of parking your car in our garage at Flats. It is the place to be.