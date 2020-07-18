All apartments in Georgetown
109 Barbara Boulevard

Location

109 Barbara Boulevard, Georgetown, KY 40324

Amenities

carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
parking
garage
Available now! Absolutely adorable all electric duplex, each unit has three bedrooms, two and half baths with 1 car attached garage. Upgrades include energy efficient windows, LED lighting, carpeting, stainless steel Frigidaire appliances, insulated garage doors with remote opener. Did I mention the fenced backyard?! Each unit has a Master Bedroom with bathroom. Ultra-accessible to I-75 and just a couple of minutes from downtown Georgetown and Toyota! Call today for a private showing! This is a NO SMOKING home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 109 Barbara Boulevard have any available units?
109 Barbara Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, KY.
What amenities does 109 Barbara Boulevard have?
Some of 109 Barbara Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Barbara Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
109 Barbara Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Barbara Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 109 Barbara Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 109 Barbara Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 109 Barbara Boulevard offers parking.
Does 109 Barbara Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Barbara Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Barbara Boulevard have a pool?
No, 109 Barbara Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 109 Barbara Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 109 Barbara Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Barbara Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Barbara Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Barbara Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Barbara Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
