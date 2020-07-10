/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
29 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, KY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
6 Units Available
Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr, Georgetown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$780
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
947 sqft
Between I-75 and Hwy 62 south of Highway 460, apartments of Colt's Crossing are modest and well designed with hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, the complex offers on-site laundry. Community includes playground, bbq grill and an on-site concierge.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Haverford Place
101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1369 sqft
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Caballo Crossing
522 Hollow Creek Road, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
750 sqft
Make your new home at the charming Caballo Crossing. Conveniently located minutes from downtown Lexington, these newly renovated apartments boast fresh updates to delightfully cozy living spaces offering all utilities included.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated April 28 at 02:01pm
7 Units Available
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$579
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the college campus, nightlife and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool and clubhouse, indoor basketball court and ample green space. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and plenty of options.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
231 Carlisle Avenue
231 Carlisle Avenue, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$875
1232 sqft
Large 3BR/1BA House w/Back Yard and Off Street Parking! - This very spacious three bedroom home has a large kitchen, separate dining area and a utility room for a full sized washer/dryer set.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
415 Pyke Road
415 Pyke Road, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
415 Pyke Road Available 07/29/20 Pre-Leasing UK Fall Semester 2020 - Walk to UK . Five extra large bedrooms, basement, storage building , three bath home with ample off-street parking, large kitchen and dining room, and beautiful backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
2905 Sandersville Road
2905 Sandersville Road, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
2905 Sandersville Road Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home located in Masterson Station! - Nice ranch home with fireplace in great room for warmth and atmosphere. The eat-in kitchen provides a range, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
725 Addison Avenue
725 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1430 sqft
725 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Fonso 725 Addison Ave Pre Leasing Fall Semester 2020 - From the red front door to the new back deck overlooking a huge backyard, this five bedroom house welcomes you to your next student home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
647 N Limestone
647 North Limestone, Lexington, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1337 sqft
This home has lots of great updates and plenty of space. The rooms are all good sized and it could even be used as a 4 bedroom if that fits your needs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
South Broadway Park
372 S Broadway Park
372 South Broadway Park, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Social distancing made easy with extra large rooms! Updated Victorian duplex available August 1,2020. 4 extra large bedrooms, 2 full baths 10' ceilings, gorgeous woodwork/mantles/hardwood floors.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Upper Street
222 Midland
222 Midland Ave, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern town home living, near shopping, dining, and parks!!! High end finishes, stainless steal appliances, washer/dryer included, private patio, granite counter tops, eat in kitchen, no exterior maintenance.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
729 Addison Avenue
729 Addison Avenue, Lexington, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,596
1320 sqft
729 Addison Avenue Available 08/01/20 Sunday Silence - Pre-Leasing Now for the Fall Semester 2020 - Student housing never looked this good! Come see this airy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home within walking distance of UK.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Historic South Hill
250 S Martin Luther King Boulevard
250 South Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$2,070
Unique Accommodations Short term furnished condo in the heart of downtown Lexington. This unit is clean comfortable and affordable with all utilities provided including cable tv and wifi internet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
350 E Seventh Street
350 East 7th Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Beautifully renovated bungalow. Modern touches throughout such as bluetooth in wall stereo system, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, W/D Included, open floor plan, 12 ft ceilings and a unique use of textures both inside and outside.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Historic South Hill
275 S Limestone Street
275 South Limestone, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This top floor 2 bedroom, 1 full bath apartment features carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator and range. Separate utility room with washer/dryer hookup. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lexington
153 N Limestone
153 North Limestone, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
This condo features exposed brick and ductwork, hardwood floors and downtown views! Located within a secure building, new appliances, washer/dryer and parking included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
350 E Short Street
350 East Short Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom 2 bathroom, 4th floor condo facing interior courtyard and Main St. All electric. Rent includes water, trash removal and a covered parking space in secure garage. All appliances including stackable washer/dryer included.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
North Upper Street
438 N. Upper Street
438 North Upper Street, Lexington, KY
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
2300 sqft
100 yards from Transy campus! Walk to class! Complete renovation in 2016, Victorian home with 6 large bedrooms and two full baths. All appliances provided including washer and dryer. Plenty of living space with 2300 s/f.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West Suburb
525 W Main Street
525 West Main Street, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished rental in heart of downtown This 2BD/2BA open condo is located directly across the street from Rupp Arena, Heritage Hall (New Lexington Convention Center being Built).
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
247 N Broadway
247 North Broadway, Lexington, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely stunning remodeled condo in the heart of Downtown Lexington! The original ballroom to the historic Tilford House, this rarity features 1 bedroom and 1 full bath with original fireplaces, 14' ceilings, crown moldings, floor to ceiling
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Historic South Hill
650 S Mill Street
650 South Mill Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE in April 2020: Great 1st FLOOR condo with a patio and courtyard. Owners/Tenants love being on the first floor for easy access in and out of the building. Perfect space to make your own with all appliances including washer/dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
University of Kentucky
222 Bolivar
222 Bolivar Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,299
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dream location for students and young professionals. Reclaimed warehouse with some of the original features intact. High ceilings, skylights, maple hardwoods, whirlpool tub are just a few of the features that make this property so desirable.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Masterson Station
338 Furlong View Court
338 Furlong View Court, Lexington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$975
Quiet & Convenient 2 BR/ 2 1/2 BA Townhouse. Only 3 miles from downtown Lexington & 1.5 miles from a brand new 24-hour Krogers grocery. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to the neighborhood clubhouse and pool.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Historic South Hill
220 Cedar Street
220 Cedar Street, Lexington, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Parking is included!! Spacious 1 bedroom condo located on the desirable 1st floor Cedar St. corridor of Center Court, walking out to a courtyard. Great floor plan with study nook. Includes all appliances.
