Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace extra storage internet access oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

The AMOS. A unique opportunity to experience the finest luxury urban living spaces on the market. Highly efficient EURO efficiency with a remarkable on suite bath. Monthly fee includes all utilities plus high speed internet and parking. Additional storage available. You will want for nothing in this amazing space located in one of the most beautiful walkable communities in Greater Cincinnati.