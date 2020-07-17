All apartments in Covington
205 Western Ave. #2

205 Western Avenue · (513) 218-7672
Location

205 Western Avenue, Covington, KY 41011
Botany Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #2 · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Covington - Property Id: 309535

2nd floor beautiful old victorian style apartment in a two-family house. Hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, laundry hook-ups in basement, lots of closet space. Easy access tp highway and just minutes to downtown. Close to De Vue park and Mainstrasse Village. No Pets. No Smoking. We are not authorized to participate in vouchers or housing programs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/205-western-ave.-covington-ky-unit-%232/309535
Property Id 309535

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Western Ave. #2 have any available units?
205 Western Ave. #2 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Western Ave. #2 have?
Some of 205 Western Ave. #2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Western Ave. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
205 Western Ave. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Western Ave. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 205 Western Ave. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 205 Western Ave. #2 offer parking?
No, 205 Western Ave. #2 does not offer parking.
Does 205 Western Ave. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Western Ave. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Western Ave. #2 have a pool?
No, 205 Western Ave. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 205 Western Ave. #2 have accessible units?
No, 205 Western Ave. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Western Ave. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Western Ave. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Western Ave. #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 Western Ave. #2 has units with air conditioning.
