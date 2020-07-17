205 Western Ave. #2

Amenities

2nd floor beautiful old victorian style apartment in a two-family house. Hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, laundry hook-ups in basement, lots of closet space. Easy access tp highway and just minutes to downtown. Close to De Vue park and Mainstrasse Village. No Pets. No Smoking. We are not authorized to participate in vouchers or housing programs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/205-western-ave.-covington-ky-unit-%232/309535

No Pets Allowed



