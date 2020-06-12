/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:02 PM
166 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Westwood, KS
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westwood
17 Units Available
Woodside Village North Apartments
2200 West 47th Place, Westwood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1512 sqft
Woodside Village’s 91-unit luxury apartment community is set in an easily accessible, pedestrian-friendly town center, where membership to Kansas City’s premier fitness and health club is included, and residents are just steps away from local shops,
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2502 W 51st Street
2502 West 51st Street, Westwood, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1476 sqft
2502 W 51st Street Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Westwood Home on Quiet secluded Street - This Cute Cape Cod Home in Westwood, Kansas offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:02pm
$
Country Club Plaza
14 Units Available
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1206 sqft
Stone's throw from Country Club Plaza and its numerous shopping options, these homes feature large soaking tubs in bathrooms, spacious closets, and wood flooring. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a movie theater.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5227 Catalina St.
5227 Catalina Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
5227 Catalina St. Available 07/01/20 Charming Roeland Park 3 Bed & 2 Bath Available for July Move In! - CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree lined cul-de-sac in Roeland Park neighborhood. Hardwood and tile floors throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
1204 W 48th St
1204 West 48th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
True West Plaza Home 3 blocks from Plaza - This West Plaza area home is located 3 blocks from The Country Club Plaza. The home has 3 bedrooms and 1+ bath. The home has hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
1106 Ward Parkway
1106 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1750 sqft
Plaza Living, with a view and a great back patio Beautiful Spacious upper duplex. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large formal dining room and living room, as well as sun-room overlooking Brush Creek. Classic features, modern amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4309 Wyoming Street
4309 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1750 sqft
PLEASE REQUEST INFORMATION FOR A VIDEO TOUR. Entire home has been carefully remodeled and updated. Features include: Living room, dining room, and breakfast room with built-ins.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
$
Crown Center
109 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1485 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
Crossroads
9 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1465 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
The Downtown Loop
158 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1134 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Riverview
10 Units Available
City View at St. Margaret's
759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1253 sqft
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Westside North
5 Units Available
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,320
1566 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mission
9 Units Available
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1788 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central Hyde Park
2 Units Available
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
828 sqft
Centralized Hyde Park location near great shopping and dining. Gorgeous converted building. Units have new appliances and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are allowed. Community has convenient parking and on-site laundry.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Overland Park Hills
1 Unit Available
4808 Craig Ln
4808 Craig Lane, Overland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1457 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Overland Park - 3 BR Duplex - Property Id: 298583 Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms and one 1/2 bathroom. 1 car garage. Super location for easy access to I-35 and I-635. 9 ft tall main floor ceilings. Granite tops.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3800 W 66th Street
3800 West 66th Street, Mission Hills, KS
3800 W 66th Street Available 06/15/20 {3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location! Main level features hardwood flooring
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
2924 Eaton
2924 Eaton Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1075 sqft
2924 Eaton Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Available Soon! - 3 bedroom bath available in July 2020. 3 level town home with single car garage. First level includes garage as well as utility room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
109 Cambridge Street
109 Cambridge Street, Kansas City, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1340 sqft
Remodeled Duplex in great Location close to KU Medical Center - This Duplex is located close the KU Med and 39th Street Shops and Entertainment. The Duplex offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with nice sized rooms throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ivanhoe Northeast
1 Unit Available
3814 Park Ave
3814 South Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedrooms 1 Bath - (RLNE5799156)
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hanover Place
1 Unit Available
3809 Baltimore Ave
3809 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Hyde Park - Classic Hyde Park 3-Story with beautiful original har ood flooring. This home has 5 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. 4 Bedrooms located on the 2nd floor and a Master Suite located on the 3rd level.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Park Southwest
1 Unit Available
3933 Agnes Ave
3933 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 07/01/20 3933 Agnes - Property Id: 284586 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284586 Property Id 284586 (RLNE5796037)
Similar Pages
Westwood 1 BedroomsWestwood 2 BedroomsWestwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestwood 3 BedroomsWestwood Apartments with Balcony
Westwood Apartments with GarageWestwood Apartments with GymWestwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestwood Apartments with ParkingWestwood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS