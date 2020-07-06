5618 Caenan St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45fe6f0054 ---- This newly remodeled 3bed 3bath home sits on a beautiful half acre lot and comes complete with a two car garage. Located in the desirable Shawnee Mission school district.



Open concept layout with finished hardwood floors throughout the home. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash and finishes.



Large master suite bedroom with its own spacious bathroom and walk-in shower.



Washer and Dryer included. Central Heating and Cooling throughout. Ample storage space in the basement.



Less than 10 miles to downtown Kansas City, KU Medical Center, the Country Club Plaza and much more!



The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1595.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $1145.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



12 month lease $1595



24 month lease $1570 Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1595 Parking: 2 Car Garage Lease Length: 12-24 months Square Footage: 1450 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/6/7 House Number: 5618 Bathroom: 3 Bedrooms: 3 Pets: Size Limited < 45lbs (additional deposit may be required) Utilities Included: none Price Specials: Reduced Rent Filter Easy Program Storage Space