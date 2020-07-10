22549 W 72nd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e12b0c60ee ---- The two-story great room with soaring ceilings welcomes you into this very open and spacious townhome. Upper catwalk hallway has iron spindles and great views of the lower living area. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances, including arefrigerator. Separate Dining Area overlooks backyard. Up the wide stairway overlooking thegreat room,you will find three bedrooms, including a large master suite, and hall bath. This home offers a finished daylight basement to maximize the living and storage space. One of few homes inthe subdivisionwith a private backyard in, as this home backs up to treeline, and no back neighbors. Townhome is an end unit with 2-car garage. Home conveniently located at 7 Hwy and 75th Street only minutes from the growing shopping and other services at Shawnee Mission Parkway. Owner-paid HOA Includes: Trash Pickup, Curbside Recycle, Lawn Mowing,Snow Removal, Exercise Trail,Play Area. Justtwo blocks from the highly sought after Horizon Elementary school. AVAILABLE: OCTOBER 7th LEASE TERM: One or more years, ending in May or June PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, and age TENANTS: No more than 2 Non-related adults BASEMENT: Finished FENCED YARD: No Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable