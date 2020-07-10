All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

22549 W 72nd Ter

22549 West 72nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22549 West 72nd Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66227

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e12b0c60ee ---- The two-story great room with soaring ceilings welcomes you into this very open and spacious townhome. Upper catwalk hallway has iron spindles and great views of the lower living area. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances, including arefrigerator. Separate Dining Area overlooks backyard. Up the wide stairway overlooking thegreat room,you will find three bedrooms, including a large master suite, and hall bath. This home offers a finished daylight basement to maximize the living and storage space. One of few homes inthe subdivisionwith a private backyard in, as this home backs up to treeline, and no back neighbors. Townhome is an end unit with 2-car garage. Home conveniently located at 7 Hwy and 75th Street only minutes from the growing shopping and other services at Shawnee Mission Parkway. Owner-paid HOA Includes: Trash Pickup, Curbside Recycle, Lawn Mowing,Snow Removal, Exercise Trail,Play Area. Justtwo blocks from the highly sought after Horizon Elementary school. AVAILABLE: OCTOBER 7th LEASE TERM: One or more years, ending in May or June PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, and age TENANTS: No more than 2 Non-related adults BASEMENT: Finished FENCED YARD: No Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/Adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22549 W 72nd Ter have any available units?
22549 W 72nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 22549 W 72nd Ter have?
Some of 22549 W 72nd Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22549 W 72nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
22549 W 72nd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22549 W 72nd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 22549 W 72nd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 22549 W 72nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 22549 W 72nd Ter offers parking.
Does 22549 W 72nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22549 W 72nd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22549 W 72nd Ter have a pool?
No, 22549 W 72nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 22549 W 72nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 22549 W 72nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 22549 W 72nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 22549 W 72nd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

