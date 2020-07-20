All apartments in Shawnee
14726 West 50th Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:39 PM

14726 West 50th Street

14726 West 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14726 West 50th Street, Shawnee, KS 66216
Saddlebrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Open living space with lots of light! Master & 2nd bedroom on main level. Wonderful kitchen with eating area and access to first deck & backyard. Lower level with family room and wetbar, 3 generous sized bedrooms, one with utilities installed in wall for mother-in-law kitchen. 1000 sq ft garage with a 600 sq ft loft. HOA amenities and located so close to Lake Quivira w/golf, etc. Double deck and walk out to side yard from the family room is a big bonus!!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

