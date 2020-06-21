All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated September 5 2019 at 3:07 PM

11701 West 49th Street

11701 West 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11701 West 49th Street, Shawnee, KS 66203

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath 2 car garage! Spacious kitchen with new flooring. Super stylish mix of vintage charm and modern finishes. New paint and flooring throughout. Open, light, and spacious family room with brick fireplace and attached half bath. Plus, large unfinished sub-basement. Plenty of storage, fully fenced back yard, one block from Bluejacket Flint Elementary and perfectly situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. SM North HS! $40 application fee per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11701 West 49th Street have any available units?
11701 West 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 11701 West 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11701 West 49th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 West 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11701 West 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11701 West 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11701 West 49th Street does offer parking.
Does 11701 West 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11701 West 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 West 49th Street have a pool?
No, 11701 West 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11701 West 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 11701 West 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 West 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11701 West 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11701 West 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11701 West 49th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
