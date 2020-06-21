11701 West 49th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath 2 car garage! Spacious kitchen with new flooring. Super stylish mix of vintage charm and modern finishes. New paint and flooring throughout. Open, light, and spacious family room with brick fireplace and attached half bath. Plus, large unfinished sub-basement. Plenty of storage, fully fenced back yard, one block from Bluejacket Flint Elementary and perfectly situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. SM North HS! $40 application fee per person.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.