11220 W 61st
Last updated June 30 2019

11220 W 61st

11220 West 61st Place
Location

11220 West 61st Place, Shawnee, KS 66203

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2de449a047 ---- Big, Open 2-story townhome, close in to town. Newer building with year-old paint, carpet, flooring, backsplash and more. Near shopping, schools, and easy access to SMPKY & I-35. Floorplan: Walk in to lower level with 1/2 bath and laundry, 1 bedroom, hall closet and large 2 car garage. Upper level has kitchen, eat-in kitchen area, large living room, Master bedroom with private bath, additional bedroom, and full bath in hallway. Lawn care and water are included. AVAILABLE: July 12th LEASETERM: 1 years, endingin May or June PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, age BASEMENT: No FENCEDYARD: No LAWN SERVICE: Provided ROOMS: Living Room 20 x 14 Kitchen/dining15 x 10 Master bedroom 12 x 12 Bedroom 2 13 x 10 Bedroom 3 14 x 12 lower level Please see all of our current listings as www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35 per adult (non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11220 W 61st have any available units?
11220 W 61st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 11220 W 61st have?
Some of 11220 W 61st's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11220 W 61st currently offering any rent specials?
11220 W 61st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11220 W 61st pet-friendly?
Yes, 11220 W 61st is pet friendly.
Does 11220 W 61st offer parking?
Yes, 11220 W 61st offers parking.
Does 11220 W 61st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11220 W 61st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11220 W 61st have a pool?
No, 11220 W 61st does not have a pool.
Does 11220 W 61st have accessible units?
No, 11220 W 61st does not have accessible units.
Does 11220 W 61st have units with dishwashers?
No, 11220 W 61st does not have units with dishwashers.

