11220 W 61st

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2de449a047 ---- Big, Open 2-story townhome, close in to town. Newer building with year-old paint, carpet, flooring, backsplash and more. Near shopping, schools, and easy access to SMPKY & I-35. Floorplan: Walk in to lower level with 1/2 bath and laundry, 1 bedroom, hall closet and large 2 car garage. Upper level has kitchen, eat-in kitchen area, large living room, Master bedroom with private bath, additional bedroom, and full bath in hallway. Lawn care and water are included. AVAILABLE: July 12th LEASETERM: 1 years, endingin May or June PETS: Considered depending on breed, size, age BASEMENT: No FENCEDYARD: No LAWN SERVICE: Provided ROOMS: Living Room 20 x 14 Kitchen/dining15 x 10 Master bedroom 12 x 12 Bedroom 2 13 x 10 Bedroom 3 14 x 12 lower level Please see all of our current listings as www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35 per adult (non-refundable)