5218 Alder Drive

Amenities
Fully furnished ~ Utilities & Google Fiber paid ~ short or long-term lease!
Centrally located in the KC metro and less than 5 miles to several hospitals! Quiet neighborhood in Mission/Roeland Park, KS, surrounded by mature trees and single-family homes.
Enjoy a large living room with a 4 person dining space, featuring newly refinished hardwood floors! A great nook off the living room includes 2 more chairs for lounging with your morning coffee or extra entertaining space with friends!
The functional kitchen comes with SS appliances; stove, microwave, dishwasher and full-size fridge provided! This is fully stocked with cooking pots, pans, utensils, dinnerware and glassware!
Off the kitchen is the laundry space with a full-sized washer and dryer! This leads out to your 2 car attached garage!
The 3 bedrooms come with great options for sleeping and lounging! 1 bedroom comes with a full size bed for 2 people, another bedroom with a twin bed will sleep 1 and the final bedroom is set up for an office with and exit/entry for the backyard!
2 TVs located in the living room and large bedroom.
Provided: Washcloths ~ Towels ~ Cleaning supplies ~ Stocked kitchen
Pets are possibly negotiable, please inquire!