Home
/
Roeland Park, KS
/
5218 Alder Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM

5218 Alder Drive

5218 Alder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5218 Alder Drive, Roeland Park, KS 66205
Roseland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
Fully furnished ~ Utilities & Google Fiber paid ~ short or long-term lease!
Centrally located in the KC metro and less than 5 miles to several hospitals! Quiet neighborhood in Mission/Roeland Park, KS, surrounded by mature trees and single-family homes.
Enjoy a large living room with a 4 person dining space, featuring newly refinished hardwood floors! A great nook off the living room includes 2 more chairs for lounging with your morning coffee or extra entertaining space with friends!
The functional kitchen comes with SS appliances; stove, microwave, dishwasher and full-size fridge provided! This is fully stocked with cooking pots, pans, utensils, dinnerware and glassware!
Off the kitchen is the laundry space with a full-sized washer and dryer! This leads out to your 2 car attached garage!
The 3 bedrooms come with great options for sleeping and lounging! 1 bedroom comes with a full size bed for 2 people, another bedroom with a twin bed will sleep 1 and the final bedroom is set up for an office with and exit/entry for the backyard!
2 TVs located in the living room and large bedroom.
Provided: Washcloths ~ Towels ~ Cleaning supplies ~ Stocked kitchen
Pets are possibly negotiable, please inquire!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5218 Alder Drive have any available units?
5218 Alder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roeland Park, KS.
What amenities does 5218 Alder Drive have?
Some of 5218 Alder Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5218 Alder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5218 Alder Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5218 Alder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5218 Alder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5218 Alder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5218 Alder Drive does offer parking.
Does 5218 Alder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5218 Alder Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5218 Alder Drive have a pool?
No, 5218 Alder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5218 Alder Drive have accessible units?
No, 5218 Alder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5218 Alder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5218 Alder Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5218 Alder Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5218 Alder Drive has units with air conditioning.
