5218 Alder Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage google fiber internet access

Fully furnished ~ Utilities & Google Fiber paid ~ short or long-term lease!

Centrally located in the KC metro and less than 5 miles to several hospitals! Quiet neighborhood in Mission/Roeland Park, KS, surrounded by mature trees and single-family homes.

Enjoy a large living room with a 4 person dining space, featuring newly refinished hardwood floors! A great nook off the living room includes 2 more chairs for lounging with your morning coffee or extra entertaining space with friends!

The functional kitchen comes with SS appliances; stove, microwave, dishwasher and full-size fridge provided! This is fully stocked with cooking pots, pans, utensils, dinnerware and glassware!

Off the kitchen is the laundry space with a full-sized washer and dryer! This leads out to your 2 car attached garage!

The 3 bedrooms come with great options for sleeping and lounging! 1 bedroom comes with a full size bed for 2 people, another bedroom with a twin bed will sleep 1 and the final bedroom is set up for an office with and exit/entry for the backyard!

2 TVs located in the living room and large bedroom.

Provided: Washcloths ~ Towels ~ Cleaning supplies ~ Stocked kitchen

Pets are possibly negotiable, please inquire!