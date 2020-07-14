All apartments in Prairie Village
Find more places like Corinth Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prairie Village, KS
/
Corinth Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

Corinth Place

Open Now until 6pm
3815 Somerset Drive · (833) 215-4825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prairie Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit PL11-206 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit PL03-201 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit PL05-202 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Corinth Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
accessible
24hr maintenance
conference room
courtyard
google fiber
green community
media room
online portal
tennis court
trash valet
yoga
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District. We are situated in the Shawnee Mission School District, which is nationally recognized for its level of excellence. We're just minutes from the Kansas City's historic Country Club Plaza as well as Crown Center, Overland Park, Kansas City Power and Light District, Town Center and all the shopping and restaurants you could want! Welcome home to Corinth Place, where you'll find premier amenities in a prime location at an affordable price.

With unmatched amenities, a dedicated management and service team, and a location close to everything Prairie Village has to offer, Corinth Place lets you live like you’ve always wanted at a price you’ll love.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: $200.00 - Up to a full month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 90 lbs; Agressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
restrictions: 90 lbs agressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $30
restrictions: 90 lbs agressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Corinth Place have any available units?
Corinth Place has 4 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Corinth Place have?
Some of Corinth Place's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Corinth Place currently offering any rent specials?
Corinth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Corinth Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Corinth Place is pet friendly.
Does Corinth Place offer parking?
Yes, Corinth Place offers parking.
Does Corinth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Corinth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Corinth Place have a pool?
Yes, Corinth Place has a pool.
Does Corinth Place have accessible units?
Yes, Corinth Place has accessible units.
Does Corinth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Corinth Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Corinth Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Corinth Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Corinth Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bremerton Park
6313 West 75th Street
Prairie Village, KS 66204
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace
Prairie Village, KS 66207
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr
Prairie Village, KS 66208
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway
Prairie Village, KS 66207

Similar Pages

Prairie Village 1 BedroomsPrairie Village 2 Bedrooms
Prairie Village Apartments with GymPrairie Village Apartments with Parking
Prairie Village Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity