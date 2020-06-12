/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
171 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Prairie Village, KS
Kenilworth
Kenilworth
4120 West 94th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas, Kenilworth Apartment Homes is less than two miles from the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Prairie Village
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1180 sqft
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$887
1067 sqft
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Prairie Village
The Kessler Residences
4851 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1157 sqft
Residential community nestled next to an 84-acre park in Prairie Village. Stainless steel appliances, oversized closets, lofted bedroom ceilings, and polished tile bath surrounds. Yoga/CrossFit room on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Prairie Village
Villa Medici
9550 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1438 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants enjoy barbecue area, bike storage, swimming pool and more. Close to I-435. Near Leawood City Park.
Downtown Overland Park
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Promontory Apartments
8961 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Promontory brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Waldo
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace
1504 Meadow Lake Terrace, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ward Parkway Duplex Home with 2 Car Garage - This Ward Parkway 2nd floor Home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen includes the following Stainless Steel appliances Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher Built in Microwave and Garbage Disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Prairie Village
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
Legacy East
Coach House
655 E Minor Dr, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$695
1209 sqft
Recently renovated community near Holmes Road and 119th Street. Direct access to downtown. On-site pool, pool table, gym and coffee bar. Apartments feature walk-in closets and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Indian Creek Village
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$870
911 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$700
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
West Plaza
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Located in the coveted West Plaza area, The 4700 will surround you with luxury and comfort.
Valentine
3726 Washington Street
3726 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
944 sqft
This newly remodeled studio apartment in the Valentine neighborhood is perfect for you. Original hardwood floors, lots of natural light, all-new stainless steel appliances, and abundant cabinet space give you everything you need.
Old Westport
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1049 sqft
This community includes an indoor heated pool, racquetball courts, and a 24-hour fitness center. Residents have their own balconies, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry. The Rosana Square Shopping Center and La Paloma Plaza are easily accessible.
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1006 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
2 Bedrooms
$745
883 sqft
Welcome home to Carlyle Apartments located in Shawnee, Kansas.
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
West Plaza
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
South Plaza
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
