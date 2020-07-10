All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7938 Nall Avenue

7938 Nall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7938 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and well maintained Prairie Village home now available! Don't Miss Out as it Won't Last Long! 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with double car (epoxy floor) garage! Original hardwoods with a lot of natural light w/floor to ceiling windows in the living and master. Up-dated kitchen with all new flooring along with a brand new stove. Remodeled master bathroom as well as fresh paint throughout home.
Enjoy huge fenced in back yard along with a large storage shed.
Very close proximity to Prairie Village and Plaza shopping!
Located in the award winning Shawnee Mission school district!
Come check it out!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

