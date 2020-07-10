7938 Nall Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and well maintained Prairie Village home now available! Don't Miss Out as it Won't Last Long! 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with double car (epoxy floor) garage! Original hardwoods with a lot of natural light w/floor to ceiling windows in the living and master. Up-dated kitchen with all new flooring along with a brand new stove. Remodeled master bathroom as well as fresh paint throughout home.

Enjoy huge fenced in back yard along with a large storage shed.

Very close proximity to Prairie Village and Plaza shopping!

Located in the award winning Shawnee Mission school district!

Come check it out!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.