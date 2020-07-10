7938 Nall Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful and well maintained Prairie Village home now available! Don't Miss Out as it Won't Last Long! 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with double car (epoxy floor) garage! Original hardwoods with a lot of natural light w/floor to ceiling windows in the living and master. Up-dated kitchen with all new flooring along with a brand new stove. Remodeled master bathroom as well as fresh paint throughout home.
Enjoy huge fenced in back yard along with a large storage shed.
Very close proximity to Prairie Village and Plaza shopping!
Located in the award winning Shawnee Mission school district!
Come check it out!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.