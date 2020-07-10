All apartments in Prairie Village
7829 Dearborn Drive

7829 Dearborn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7829 Dearborn Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Fields

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Relax and enjoy all that Prairie Village has to offer! This home features many recent updates and has been meticulously maintained. EXPANSIVE floorplan features large living area which opens to a separate dining space and a three season room. The fenced yard features a large deck and mature trees. Kitchen and baths are tastefully updated by the homeowner. Hardwood floors galore and the basement is clean and easily accessible. Samsung appliances, tiled floors, fresh paint, the list goes on and on... To view this property, please register through https://secure.rently.com/properties/639301. All showings will be done through this service. This quality home professionally managed by Option MSI and we are pleased to answer and address any questions you might have. SMSD- Elementary School: Tomahawk - Middle School: Indian Hills and High School: SM East

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7829 Dearborn Drive have any available units?
7829 Dearborn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7829 Dearborn Drive have?
Some of 7829 Dearborn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7829 Dearborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7829 Dearborn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7829 Dearborn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7829 Dearborn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7829 Dearborn Drive offer parking?
No, 7829 Dearborn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7829 Dearborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7829 Dearborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7829 Dearborn Drive have a pool?
No, 7829 Dearborn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7829 Dearborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7829 Dearborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7829 Dearborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7829 Dearborn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7829 Dearborn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7829 Dearborn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

