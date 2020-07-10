7829 Dearborn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Relax and enjoy all that Prairie Village has to offer! This home features many recent updates and has been meticulously maintained. EXPANSIVE floorplan features large living area which opens to a separate dining space and a three season room. The fenced yard features a large deck and mature trees. Kitchen and baths are tastefully updated by the homeowner. Hardwood floors galore and the basement is clean and easily accessible. Samsung appliances, tiled floors, fresh paint, the list goes on and on... To view this property, please register through https://secure.rently.com/properties/639301. All showings will be done through this service. This quality home professionally managed by Option MSI and we are pleased to answer and address any questions you might have. SMSD- Elementary School: Tomahawk - Middle School: Indian Hills and High School: SM East



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.