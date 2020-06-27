All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

7765 Fontana St

7765 Fontana Street · No Longer Available
Location

7765 Fontana Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
online portal
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Cape Cod Located Minutes from Shawnee Mission East! - 1 Car Garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Cape Cod located minutes from Shawnee Mission East, Harmon Park, Corinth Square, and the Village! The home includes fresh, modern interior paint throughout as well as high efficiency washer and gas dryer set that are less than a year old! French doors, stainless steel refrigerator, covered screened in porch, fenced in backyard, and a brand new insulated garage door!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE5066333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7765 Fontana St have any available units?
7765 Fontana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7765 Fontana St have?
Some of 7765 Fontana St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7765 Fontana St currently offering any rent specials?
7765 Fontana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7765 Fontana St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7765 Fontana St is pet friendly.
Does 7765 Fontana St offer parking?
Yes, 7765 Fontana St offers parking.
Does 7765 Fontana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7765 Fontana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7765 Fontana St have a pool?
No, 7765 Fontana St does not have a pool.
Does 7765 Fontana St have accessible units?
No, 7765 Fontana St does not have accessible units.
Does 7765 Fontana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7765 Fontana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7765 Fontana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7765 Fontana St does not have units with air conditioning.
