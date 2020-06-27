7765 Fontana St

Amenities

Cape Cod Located Minutes from Shawnee Mission East! - 1 Car Garage

Cape Cod located minutes from Shawnee Mission East, Harmon Park, Corinth Square, and the Village! The home includes fresh, modern interior paint throughout as well as high efficiency washer and gas dryer set that are less than a year old! French doors, stainless steel refrigerator, covered screened in porch, fenced in backyard, and a brand new insulated garage door!



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



