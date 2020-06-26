All apartments in Prairie Village
7524 Pawnee Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

7524 Pawnee Street

7524 Pawnee Street · No Longer Available
Location

7524 Pawnee Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
This BEAUTIFUL Home is Completely Remodeled! - 1 Car Garage
Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

This BEAUTIFUL home is completely remodeled and ready to welcome its new tenant! This home has a ton of space, great size kitchen that features brand new cabinets, all new floors, windows, roof, remodeled kitchen, and bathrooms!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE4914335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 Pawnee Street have any available units?
7524 Pawnee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7524 Pawnee Street have?
Some of 7524 Pawnee Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524 Pawnee Street currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Pawnee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Pawnee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7524 Pawnee Street is pet friendly.
Does 7524 Pawnee Street offer parking?
Yes, 7524 Pawnee Street offers parking.
Does 7524 Pawnee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7524 Pawnee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Pawnee Street have a pool?
No, 7524 Pawnee Street does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Pawnee Street have accessible units?
No, 7524 Pawnee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Pawnee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7524 Pawnee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7524 Pawnee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7524 Pawnee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
