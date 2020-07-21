All apartments in Prairie Village
7407 Birch Street

7407 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

7407 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
{7407} Prairie Village Cape Code + Many Updates! + All Kitchen Appliances + Fenced Yard - Charming Cape-Cod close to Prairie Village Shops!

Step into Living room with fireplace adjoining large dining room.

Kitchen upgraded with pretty cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances.

Enclosed sun room off kitchen and dining has plenty of windows and tiled floor.

Main level offers 2 nicely sized bedrooms that share hall bath.

Upstairs offers two additional dormer bedrooms with plenty of closet space and window seats. They share a full hall bath.

Hardwoods throughout with exception of bathrooms and sun room/kitchen.

Unfinished basement offers plenty of storage. One Car Garage. Fenced Yard.

High School: SM East
Middle School: Indian Hills
Elementary: School Prairie

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3383179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 Birch Street have any available units?
7407 Birch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7407 Birch Street have?
Some of 7407 Birch Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 Birch Street currently offering any rent specials?
7407 Birch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 Birch Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7407 Birch Street is pet friendly.
Does 7407 Birch Street offer parking?
Yes, 7407 Birch Street offers parking.
Does 7407 Birch Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 Birch Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 Birch Street have a pool?
No, 7407 Birch Street does not have a pool.
Does 7407 Birch Street have accessible units?
No, 7407 Birch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 Birch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7407 Birch Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7407 Birch Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7407 Birch Street does not have units with air conditioning.
