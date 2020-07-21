7407 Birch Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

{7407} Prairie Village Cape Code + Many Updates! + All Kitchen Appliances + Fenced Yard - Charming Cape-Cod close to Prairie Village Shops!



Step into Living room with fireplace adjoining large dining room.



Kitchen upgraded with pretty cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances.



Enclosed sun room off kitchen and dining has plenty of windows and tiled floor.



Main level offers 2 nicely sized bedrooms that share hall bath.



Upstairs offers two additional dormer bedrooms with plenty of closet space and window seats. They share a full hall bath.



Hardwoods throughout with exception of bathrooms and sun room/kitchen.



Unfinished basement offers plenty of storage. One Car Garage. Fenced Yard.



High School: SM East

Middle School: Indian Hills

Elementary: School Prairie



No Cats Allowed



