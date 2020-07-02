All apartments in Prairie Village
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

2306 Somerset Drive

2306 Somerset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2306 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Meadow Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prairie Village Cottage Home Totally Remodeled March 2020 - This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in a great Prairie Village location. Just blocks from the HyVee Shopping Center at 77th and Stateline you can walk to everything! Kitchen includes Granite Counter tops and New Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Built in Microwave and Dishwasher. It has hardwood floors throughout the first floor and second floor Master bedroom. The first floor has two bedrooms as well as a totally remodeled full bath. The upstairs has the master with a totally remodeled Full bath. It has a full unfinished basement which includes washer and dryer. The backyard is fenced in and has nice screened porch off the kitchen.

For showings please call Laurie at 913-206-0372
Rent is $2,095.00 per month

(RLNE5665743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Somerset Drive have any available units?
2306 Somerset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 2306 Somerset Drive have?
Some of 2306 Somerset Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Somerset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Somerset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Somerset Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 Somerset Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2306 Somerset Drive offer parking?
No, 2306 Somerset Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2306 Somerset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 Somerset Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Somerset Drive have a pool?
No, 2306 Somerset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2306 Somerset Drive have accessible units?
No, 2306 Somerset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Somerset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 Somerset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 Somerset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2306 Somerset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

