2306 Somerset Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prairie Village Cottage Home Totally Remodeled March 2020 - This is a charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in a great Prairie Village location. Just blocks from the HyVee Shopping Center at 77th and Stateline you can walk to everything! Kitchen includes Granite Counter tops and New Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Built in Microwave and Dishwasher. It has hardwood floors throughout the first floor and second floor Master bedroom. The first floor has two bedrooms as well as a totally remodeled full bath. The upstairs has the master with a totally remodeled Full bath. It has a full unfinished basement which includes washer and dryer. The backyard is fenced in and has nice screened porch off the kitchen.



For showings please call Laurie at 913-206-0372

Rent is $2,095.00 per month



