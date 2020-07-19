All apartments in Olathe
514 North Pine Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

514 North Pine Street

514 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

514 North Pine Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Fairview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
This 5 bedroom 2 bath, 2,071 sf home is located in Olathe, KS. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 North Pine Street have any available units?
514 North Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 North Pine Street have?
Some of 514 North Pine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 North Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 North Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 North Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 North Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 514 North Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 North Pine Street offers parking.
Does 514 North Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 North Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 North Pine Street have a pool?
No, 514 North Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 North Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 514 North Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 North Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 North Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
