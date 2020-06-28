26165 W 141st Court

Amenities

pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New Construction Home in Coveted Community! - Meet our Bradley floor plan boasting 1,696 square feet of living! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car-garage and a walk-out basement.



Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Luxury vinyl plank, all kitchen appliances, pantry and window coverings make this home comfortable for anyone. A spacious Master suite with built in features in the closet. Large back yard for endless evenings relaxing with family and friends.



Whitetail is located in Olathe and just minutes from the city. This won't last long!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1008558?source=marketing



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5141395)