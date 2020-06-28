All apartments in Olathe
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

26165 W 141st Court

26165 West 141st Court · No Longer Available
Location

26165 West 141st Court, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction Home in Coveted Community! - Meet our Bradley floor plan boasting 1,696 square feet of living! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car-garage and a walk-out basement.

Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Luxury vinyl plank, all kitchen appliances, pantry and window coverings make this home comfortable for anyone. A spacious Master suite with built in features in the closet. Large back yard for endless evenings relaxing with family and friends.

Whitetail is located in Olathe and just minutes from the city. This won't last long!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1008558?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5141395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26165 W 141st Court have any available units?
26165 W 141st Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 26165 W 141st Court currently offering any rent specials?
26165 W 141st Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26165 W 141st Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 26165 W 141st Court is pet friendly.
Does 26165 W 141st Court offer parking?
Yes, 26165 W 141st Court offers parking.
Does 26165 W 141st Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26165 W 141st Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26165 W 141st Court have a pool?
No, 26165 W 141st Court does not have a pool.
Does 26165 W 141st Court have accessible units?
No, 26165 W 141st Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26165 W 141st Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 26165 W 141st Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26165 W 141st Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 26165 W 141st Court does not have units with air conditioning.
