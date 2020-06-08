16602 W 141st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac adjacent to MidAmerica Nazarene University. This maintenance-free community is only minutes from parks, shopping, and restaurants. Walk, jog, or ride your bike on the Indian Creek Trail located across MNU, or just relax in the large back yard. The plan also features a large living room and large two car garage with an automatic garage door opener. There are no add-on fees, you pay rent and utilities only. Upgraded energy efficient fixtures and appliances keep your electric bill low. Mowing service provided for free. For more information, or to apply, visit greendoorkc.com

Vouchers not accepted.

Open house Saturday April 25th from 1pm to 2:30pm. please stop by and Look. Social distancing applies.