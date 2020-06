Amenities

w/d hookup garage fireplace

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Olathe Ks. Home has a 2 car garage and a fireplace, also includes kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook ups and a partially finished basement. This property sits on a large lot so the yard is great for entertaining. It is a short distance from downtown Olathe, shopping, dining and walking trails. Please call Swift RPM at 913-276-4318 for more details.