Last updated September 1 2019 at 4:25 PM

1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08

1120 West Virginia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1120 West Virginia Lane, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cae580a085 ---- Experience Olathe living at Governors Court. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing team will assist you in finding your perfect new place. This community has a variety of amenities and features including: convenient on-site parking options, fireplaces, and balconies. It\'s time to love where you live. Stop by for a visit today. Each apartment has a spacious patio or a deck. They have lots of great storage and closet space in each unit. Please call or e-mail today to set up a showing. Amenities/Features -Spacious patio -Great closet space -Extra Storage Space -Garbage disposal -Dishwasher -Pet Friendly ($250 nonrefundable pet fee and $25 a month pet rent (per pet)) Call Us Today! (913) 764-1802. Meet us at the Leasing Office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 have any available units?
1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 have?
Some of 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 currently offering any rent specials?
1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 is pet friendly.
Does 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 offer parking?
Yes, 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 offers parking.
Does 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 have a pool?
No, 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 does not have a pool.
Does 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 have accessible units?
No, 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 W Virginia Lane Apt-08 has units with dishwashers.

