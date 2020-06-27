All apartments in Olathe
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:15 PM

1039 East Oakview Street

1039 East Oakview Street · No Longer Available
Location

1039 East Oakview Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Millcreek

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This beautiful and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, lots of natural light and stylish fixtures! The kitchen includes all the major stainless steel appliances and cabinets galore, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 East Oakview Street have any available units?
1039 East Oakview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1039 East Oakview Street currently offering any rent specials?
1039 East Oakview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 East Oakview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 East Oakview Street is pet friendly.
Does 1039 East Oakview Street offer parking?
No, 1039 East Oakview Street does not offer parking.
Does 1039 East Oakview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 East Oakview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 East Oakview Street have a pool?
No, 1039 East Oakview Street does not have a pool.
Does 1039 East Oakview Street have accessible units?
No, 1039 East Oakview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 East Oakview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 East Oakview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 East Oakview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 East Oakview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
