Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Mission, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mission apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
13 Units Available
Mission
Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr, Mission, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1424 sqft
This community is near I-35 in a wooded, quiet area. On-site amenities include an outdoor playground, fitness center, and a fenced-in dog park. Beautiful interiors with private balconies, lots of storage, and custom accent walls.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission
5639 Beverly Avenue
5639 Beverly Avenue, Mission, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
5639 Beverly Avenue Available 08/14/20 {5639} Spacious Updated Ranch + Two Separate Living Quarters + Fenced Yard! - This home has been converted into two separate, but accessible living quarters.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission
5436 Outlook Street
5436 Outlook Street, Mission, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
Home in Roeland Park! - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with an attached one car garage. Upon walking in the home you are in the living room that has an open concept flow into the dining and kitchen areas.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Mission
5541 Woodson
5541 Woodson Road, Mission, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
Newly Remodeled in Mission - Completely redone inside! Freshly painted top to bottom, all new durable flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, counters, sink, disposal. Brand new fridge and dishwasher. Generous sized rooms with over-sized closets.
Results within 1 mile of Mission
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Rosedale
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr, Kansas City, KS
1 Bedroom
$895
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1144 sqft
Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or hot tub, relax in our resident lounge with cafe and complimentary WiFi or work off a long day in our 24 hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
7 Units Available
Cunningham Heights
Stone Ridge Apartments
5100 Conser St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1102 sqft
This beautiful development offers one- and two-bedroom units. The grounds are pet-friendly, and the location is just minutes from downtown, which offers easy walking access to shops and restaurants.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5010 JUNIPER
5010 Juniper Drive, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Roeland Park - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the Roeland Park.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Trails
6544 Metcalf Avenue
6544 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Duplex with Basement and Garage in Mission, KS. Another great rental provided by Tammie and Renters Warehouse.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
3800 W 66th Street
3800 West 66th Street, Mission Hills, KS
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5415 sqft
{3800} Incredible Mission Hills Remodel + Main Level Master + Chef's Kitchen + Butler's Pantry - Gorgeous updates in completely reconfigured floor plan, amazing location! Main level features hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prairie Village
7411 Birch
7411 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1355 sqft
7411 Birch Available 08/10/20 {7411} Renovated + Hardwoods Throughout + Upgrades Galore! - Super Charming Prairie Village Cape Cod complete with dormer windows in upper bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
Prairie Village
7402 Birch St
7402 Birch Street, Prairie Village, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1650 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Prairie Village, KS rents for $1,950 per month with a $1,950 security deposit.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5222 Buena Vista
5222 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
{5222} Adorable & Clean Ranch + Large Bedrooms + ALL Appliances Included + Oversize 2 Car Garage - This is a lovely ranch located just a few block north of Shawnee Mission Parkway on a quaint block not far from the Plaza, KU Med School and much

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
5401 LINDEN
5401 Linden Street, Roeland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - This updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the heart of Roeland Park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roseland Park
4415 W. 52ND TERRACE
4415 West 52nd Terrace, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Roeland Park - Located 2 blocks east of Roe and 52nd, this 3 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances with beautiful white cabinetry, bright open windows, a nice front porch and a 2 car
Results within 5 miles of Mission
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Prairie Village
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$743
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
130 Units Available
Roanoke
44 Washington
551 W 44th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,301
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New Apartments coming to the North Country Club Plaza / South Westport area in Spring 2020! 44 Washington will offer our residents a top of the line living experience, unparalleled in this area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Plaza Westport
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
WaterSide Residences on Quivira
8201 Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS
Studio
$1,017
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,016
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
991 sqft
Luxury awaits with apartments featuring extra storage space, walk-in closets, ice-maker, and patio/balcony. Excellent amenities include coffee bar, internet access, media room, and business center. Pet-friendly community, close to I-35 and Route 69.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
West Plaza
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$814
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
898 sqft
Conveniently located within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Newly renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly. Note to client: Quartz countertops are in comment section, but granite countertops are in Unit features.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St, Shawnee, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$793
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
883 sqft
Welcome home to comfort, convenience and value at Carlyle Apartments in Shawnee, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
11 Units Available
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St, Shawnee, KS
1 Bedroom
$681
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
993 sqft
Low on price and high on value, our homes offer all the little things that make life easier. From spacious bedrooms with oversized closets, to fully equipped kitchens including tons of cabinet and counter space, our apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
19 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$985
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
10 Units Available
West Plaza
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
995 sqft
Ideally located community near the theater, art gallery and university. On-site business center, massage room, and fire pit area. Homes feature efficient appliances, fantastic views, large terraces, and beverage centers. In-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Ridge Overland Park
8900 W 102nd Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$789
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1713 sqft
Newly updated homes with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a grilling area, basketball court, and tennis court. Near shopping and dining at Oak Park Mall. By US 69.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mission, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mission apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

