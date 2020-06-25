Amenities

6310 W 57th St Available 06/01/19 Showing NOW!!-Follow the link to schedule your viewing. - Follow the link to schedule:

https://renter.rently.com/properties/868105?source=marketing

Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.



This beautiful Mission, KS home has stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. SO much character in this beautiful house! The kitchen has a wonderful pantry by the fridge with pull out shelves! One car garage with room for storage and shelves included. Garage has a dog door to the back yard. Huge fenced in back yard!! Also there is extra storage in attic. Laundry room is in a room in the garage, washer dryer not included. The City of Mission provides trash pick up. Tenant pays all other utilities.



12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans.



