Mission, KS
6310 W 57th St
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

6310 W 57th St

6310 W 57th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

6310 W 57th Ter, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6310 W 57th St Available 06/01/19 Showing NOW!!-Follow the link to schedule your viewing. - Follow the link to schedule:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/868105?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

This beautiful Mission, KS home has stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. SO much character in this beautiful house! The kitchen has a wonderful pantry by the fridge with pull out shelves! One car garage with room for storage and shelves included. Garage has a dog door to the back yard. Huge fenced in back yard!! Also there is extra storage in attic. Laundry room is in a room in the garage, washer dryer not included. The City of Mission provides trash pick up. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 a person and require a credit and background check. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4791658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 W 57th St have any available units?
6310 W 57th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 6310 W 57th St have?
Some of 6310 W 57th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 W 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
6310 W 57th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 W 57th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6310 W 57th St is pet friendly.
Does 6310 W 57th St offer parking?
Yes, 6310 W 57th St offers parking.
Does 6310 W 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6310 W 57th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 W 57th St have a pool?
No, 6310 W 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 6310 W 57th St have accessible units?
No, 6310 W 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 W 57th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6310 W 57th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6310 W 57th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6310 W 57th St does not have units with air conditioning.
