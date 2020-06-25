All apartments in Mission
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:07 AM

5738 Outlook Street

5738 Outlook St · No Longer Available
Location

5738 Outlook St, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
{5738} Stunning Top to Bottom Remodel! Granite Countertops + Hardwoods + Close to shopping & restaurants! - This home has location and style! Completely updated with hardwood floors, beautiful stone stacked fireplace, New Kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. New deck. Off street parking. Huge corner lot in Sought after location. Walking distance to all of your favorite shops, restaurants, coffee shops, wine bar. This home is a must see!

LIV: 20X12
DIN: 12X11
MBR: 15X9
BR2: 11X11
BR3: 14X10

Shawnee Mission School District
Senior: SM North
Middle: Hocker Grove
Elementary: Rushton

(RLNE4859333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5738 Outlook Street have any available units?
5738 Outlook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
What amenities does 5738 Outlook Street have?
Some of 5738 Outlook Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5738 Outlook Street currently offering any rent specials?
5738 Outlook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5738 Outlook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5738 Outlook Street is pet friendly.
Does 5738 Outlook Street offer parking?
Yes, 5738 Outlook Street offers parking.
Does 5738 Outlook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5738 Outlook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5738 Outlook Street have a pool?
No, 5738 Outlook Street does not have a pool.
Does 5738 Outlook Street have accessible units?
No, 5738 Outlook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5738 Outlook Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5738 Outlook Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5738 Outlook Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5738 Outlook Street does not have units with air conditioning.
