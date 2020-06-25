5738 Outlook Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

{5738} Stunning Top to Bottom Remodel! Granite Countertops + Hardwoods + Close to shopping & restaurants! - This home has location and style! Completely updated with hardwood floors, beautiful stone stacked fireplace, New Kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. New deck. Off street parking. Huge corner lot in Sought after location. Walking distance to all of your favorite shops, restaurants, coffee shops, wine bar. This home is a must see!



LIV: 20X12

DIN: 12X11

MBR: 15X9

BR2: 11X11

BR3: 14X10



Shawnee Mission School District

Senior: SM North

Middle: Hocker Grove

Elementary: Rushton



(RLNE4859333)