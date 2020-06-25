5738 Outlook Street

Amenities
{5738} Stunning Top to Bottom Remodel! Granite Countertops + Hardwoods + Close to shopping & restaurants! - This home has location and style! Completely updated with hardwood floors, beautiful stone stacked fireplace, New Kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. New deck. Off street parking. Huge corner lot in Sought after location. Walking distance to all of your favorite shops, restaurants, coffee shops, wine bar. This home is a must see!
LIV: 20X12
DIN: 12X11
MBR: 15X9
BR2: 11X11
BR3: 14X10
Shawnee Mission School District
Senior: SM North
Middle: Hocker Grove
Elementary: Rushton
(RLNE4859333)