Mission, KS
5730 Woodson St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

5730 Woodson St

5730 Woodson St · No Longer Available
5730 Woodson St, Mission, KS 66202
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Another great home from Oscar and Renters Warehouse, Call immediately to see this great Mission Charmer! Home has new Hard wood floors, new stove and refrigerator, new hot water tank. You'll be very comfortable here. Plenty of storage in the basement. Home is located just steps from so much shopping, dining and culture in Mission, Kansas. Rent is $950 + $7 reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 app fee per adult, $950 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 x's the rent, avg credit, and Good rental history. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance is required.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5730 Woodson St have any available units?
5730 Woodson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission, KS.
Is 5730 Woodson St currently offering any rent specials?
5730 Woodson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5730 Woodson St pet-friendly?
No, 5730 Woodson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission.
Does 5730 Woodson St offer parking?
No, 5730 Woodson St does not offer parking.
Does 5730 Woodson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5730 Woodson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5730 Woodson St have a pool?
No, 5730 Woodson St does not have a pool.
Does 5730 Woodson St have accessible units?
No, 5730 Woodson St does not have accessible units.
Does 5730 Woodson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5730 Woodson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5730 Woodson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5730 Woodson St does not have units with air conditioning.
