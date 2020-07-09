5730 Woodson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Another great home from Oscar and Renters Warehouse, Call immediately to see this great Mission Charmer! Home has new Hard wood floors, new stove and refrigerator, new hot water tank. You'll be very comfortable here. Plenty of storage in the basement. Home is located just steps from so much shopping, dining and culture in Mission, Kansas. Rent is $950 + $7 reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 app fee per adult, $950 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 x's the rent, avg credit, and Good rental history. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance is required.