5436 Outlook Street Available 07/01/20 Home in Roeland Park! - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with an attached one car garage. Upon walking in the home you are in the living room that has an open concept flow into the dining and kitchen areas. Two bedrooms and one full bath is located on the main level. The upstairs is a large master bedroom with a master bath. The laundry is located in the unfinished basement. There is a large fenced in yard with a big deck on the back. This home is located in Mission, KS near shopping, food & the Shawnee mission school district. Washer and dryer included (not maintained). Pets are welcome! Available July 1st. Please call or email for additional information and to schedule a viewing. **This home is occupied until July 01, please respect tenant privacy.



(RLNE4914069)