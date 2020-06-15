All apartments in Mission
Find more places like 5427 Walmer St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission, KS
/
5427 Walmer St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5427 Walmer St

5427 Walmer Street · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mission
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5427 Walmer Street, Mission, KS 66202
Mission

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5427 Walmer St · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Mission Home-Available NOW!!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1440741?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Beautiful 2 bedroom home in a GREAT location with tons of updates! Private and tucked away with a one car garage. The renovated kitchen includes custom granite tile counters, new cabinetry and newer stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, range, microwave and refrigerator! Has a laundry room. Washer and dryer NOT included. The newly remodeled bathroom has a whirlpool tub, custom tile, HEATED towel rack, HEATED fan light, granite vanity and a one piece integrated toilet. Dual pane energy efficient windows and patio slider. Driveway big enough to park 3 cars in!! Fenced backyard!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4765054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 Walmer St have any available units?
5427 Walmer St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5427 Walmer St have?
Some of 5427 Walmer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 Walmer St currently offering any rent specials?
5427 Walmer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 Walmer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5427 Walmer St is pet friendly.
Does 5427 Walmer St offer parking?
Yes, 5427 Walmer St does offer parking.
Does 5427 Walmer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5427 Walmer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 Walmer St have a pool?
Yes, 5427 Walmer St has a pool.
Does 5427 Walmer St have accessible units?
No, 5427 Walmer St does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 Walmer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5427 Walmer St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5427 Walmer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5427 Walmer St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5427 Walmer St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridges at Foxridge
5250 Foxridge Dr
Mission, KS 66202

Similar Pages

Mission 2 BedroomsMission Apartments with Balcony
Mission Apartments with GymMission Apartments with Pool
Mission Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity