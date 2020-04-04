All apartments in Mission Hills
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

3821 W 65th Terrace

3821 West 65th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3821 West 65th Terrace, Mission Hills, KS 66208
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3821 W 65th Terrace Available 04/07/20 {3821} Beautiful Indian Hills Home + Ranch Floorplan + Two Kitchens + Upscale Renovations + Shawnee Mission East HS - Don't miss this opportunity in Mission Hills, KS!

Updated ranch home sits on a private 1/2 acre lot.

Hardwood floors throughout, No Carpet!! Two updated kitchens and tons of living space! Main level Chef's kitchen features stainless steel applicances including double ovens! The study features beautiful walnut paneling and great natural light.

Main floor master bedroom has private fireplace with room for a sitting area! Master bath has wonderful steam shower.

Screened in porch overlooks the picturesque backyard great for entertaining. Finished basement provides second living space with ktichen, half bath and extra storage!

Dining Room 16X13
Living Room 23X17
Family Room 18X17
Master Bedroom 18X17
Bedroom Two 11X12
Bedroom Three 13X15
Screened Porch 10X14

Prairie Elementary
Indian Hills Middle
Shawnee Mission East High

(RLNE2719599)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

