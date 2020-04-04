Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3821 W 65th Terrace Available 04/07/20 {3821} Beautiful Indian Hills Home + Ranch Floorplan + Two Kitchens + Upscale Renovations + Shawnee Mission East HS - Don't miss this opportunity in Mission Hills, KS!



Updated ranch home sits on a private 1/2 acre lot.



Hardwood floors throughout, No Carpet!! Two updated kitchens and tons of living space! Main level Chef's kitchen features stainless steel applicances including double ovens! The study features beautiful walnut paneling and great natural light.



Main floor master bedroom has private fireplace with room for a sitting area! Master bath has wonderful steam shower.



Screened in porch overlooks the picturesque backyard great for entertaining. Finished basement provides second living space with ktichen, half bath and extra storage!



Dining Room 16X13

Living Room 23X17

Family Room 18X17

Master Bedroom 18X17

Bedroom Two 11X12

Bedroom Three 13X15

Screened Porch 10X14



Prairie Elementary

Indian Hills Middle

Shawnee Mission East High



