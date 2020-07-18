8715 W 72nd Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully updated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/1 Car Garage/Fenced In Back Yard and Patio - Merriam home located very convenient to major highways - Less than 15 minute drive to the plaza and downtown. Sits in a beautiful neighborhood covered in trees that hang over the neighborhood streets. Great place for a family or young professionals looking for more space and a yard. Very clean home with new flooring (mostly hardwoods) throughout. The home has one full bath and two half baths. Renter will be responsible for all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water & Sewer.