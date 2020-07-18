All apartments in Merriam
Find more places like 8715 W 72nd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merriam, KS
/
8715 W 72nd Terrace
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:31 AM

8715 W 72nd Terrace

8715 West 72nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merriam
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8715 West 72nd Terrace, Merriam, KS 66204
Merriam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully updated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath/1 Car Garage/Fenced In Back Yard and Patio - Merriam home located very convenient to major highways - Less than 15 minute drive to the plaza and downtown. Sits in a beautiful neighborhood covered in trees that hang over the neighborhood streets. Great place for a family or young professionals looking for more space and a yard. Very clean home with new flooring (mostly hardwoods) throughout. The home has one full bath and two half baths. Renter will be responsible for all utilities - Gas, Electric, Water & Sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8715 W 72nd Terrace have any available units?
8715 W 72nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merriam, KS.
What amenities does 8715 W 72nd Terrace have?
Some of 8715 W 72nd Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8715 W 72nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8715 W 72nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8715 W 72nd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 8715 W 72nd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merriam.
Does 8715 W 72nd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 8715 W 72nd Terrace offers parking.
Does 8715 W 72nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8715 W 72nd Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8715 W 72nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 8715 W 72nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8715 W 72nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8715 W 72nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8715 W 72nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8715 W 72nd Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 8715 W 72nd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8715 W 72nd Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace
Merriam, KS 66202

Similar Pages

Merriam 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMerriam Apartments with Balconies
Merriam Apartments with GaragesMerriam Apartments with Parking
Merriam Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City