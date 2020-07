Amenities

5800 Mackey St Available 08/14/20 Charming Merriam home - Perfect location Merriam home with large front porch that leads into spacious living room w/ brick fireplace and hardwood floors. Formal dining room featuring french doors leading out to a four season porch. Huge master bedroom with an attached 1/2 bath. Two additional large bedrooms.This home includes a detached 2 car garage, large fenced backyard. Home will be available August 14th, 2020. Rent is $1650 a month with a $1650 deposit. Pets welcome with a non refundable $500 pet fee and an additional $25 a month pet per month. Sorry we do not accept section 8 or vouchers.



