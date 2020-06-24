5436 Farley Street

Amenities
The moment you step into this home you will love the warmth and comfort of the vinyl wood-look floors! Walk into the nice sized, eat-in kitchen with appliances including stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Walk out to the large yard with mature trees and patio for BBQs. 2 bedrooms upstairs share hall bath with shoer tub combo. 3rd bedroom on garage level has it's own bathroom with stand up shower. You will love the unfinished basement for storage and laundry. Close to highways, dining and shopping!
5436 Farley St., Merriam, KS 66203
Possession Date: NOW
County: Johnson
Subdivision: Remi Caenen’s
Style: Split level - Duplex
Year built:1973
Sq feet per county: 1070
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 1car
Laundry location: Basement
Fireplace: 0
Basement: unfinished
Yard: Fenced
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Nieman
Middle Schl: Hocker
High Schl: SMN
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, garage opener.
This Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: Merriam Lane to 55th Street, west to Farley, then turn right, the house is on the left.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.