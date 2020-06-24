5436 Farley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

The moment you step into this home you will love the warmth and comfort of the vinyl wood-look floors! Walk into the nice sized, eat-in kitchen with appliances including stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Walk out to the large yard with mature trees and patio for BBQs. 2 bedrooms upstairs share hall bath with shoer tub combo. 3rd bedroom on garage level has it's own bathroom with stand up shower. You will love the unfinished basement for storage and laundry. Close to highways, dining and shopping!



5436 Farley St., Merriam, KS 66203



Possession Date: NOW

County: Johnson

Subdivision: Remi Caenen’s

Style: Split level - Duplex

Year built:1973

Sq feet per county: 1070

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage: 1car

Laundry location: Basement

Fireplace: 0

Basement: unfinished

Yard: Fenced

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit: Required

Elem Schl: Nieman

Middle Schl: Hocker

High Schl: SMN



Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, garage opener.

This Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: Merriam Lane to 55th Street, west to Farley, then turn right, the house is on the left.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.