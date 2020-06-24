All apartments in Merriam
Find more places like 5436 Farley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merriam, KS
/
5436 Farley Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

5436 Farley Street

5436 Farley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merriam
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5436 Farley Street, Merriam, KS 66203
Merriam

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The moment you step into this home you will love the warmth and comfort of the vinyl wood-look floors! Walk into the nice sized, eat-in kitchen with appliances including stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Walk out to the large yard with mature trees and patio for BBQs. 2 bedrooms upstairs share hall bath with shoer tub combo. 3rd bedroom on garage level has it's own bathroom with stand up shower. You will love the unfinished basement for storage and laundry. Close to highways, dining and shopping!

5436 Farley St., Merriam, KS 66203

Possession Date: NOW
County: Johnson
Subdivision: Remi Caenen’s
Style: Split level - Duplex
Year built:1973
Sq feet per county: 1070
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage: 1car
Laundry location: Basement
Fireplace: 0
Basement: unfinished
Yard: Fenced
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Elem Schl: Nieman
Middle Schl: Hocker
High Schl: SMN

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, refrigerator, garage opener.
This Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: Merriam Lane to 55th Street, west to Farley, then turn right, the house is on the left.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 Farley Street have any available units?
5436 Farley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merriam, KS.
What amenities does 5436 Farley Street have?
Some of 5436 Farley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 Farley Street currently offering any rent specials?
5436 Farley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 Farley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5436 Farley Street is pet friendly.
Does 5436 Farley Street offer parking?
Yes, 5436 Farley Street offers parking.
Does 5436 Farley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5436 Farley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 Farley Street have a pool?
No, 5436 Farley Street does not have a pool.
Does 5436 Farley Street have accessible units?
No, 5436 Farley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 Farley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5436 Farley Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5436 Farley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5436 Farley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinegate Apartments
9002 West 64th Terrace
Merriam, KS 66202

Similar Pages

Merriam 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMerriam Apartments with Balcony
Merriam Apartments with GarageMerriam Apartments with Gym
Merriam Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City