accessible apartments
89 Accessible Apartments for rent in Leawood, KS
133 Units Available
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,320
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1459 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a walkable community, these apartment homes boast plenty of shopping and dining options within walking distance. Amenities include a saltwater pool, storm shelters, luxury finishes and gas-burning fireplaces.
18 Units Available
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$795
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,332
1185 sqft
Situated within the Blue Valley School District and close to downtown Kansas City. Pet-friendly community of 1-3 bedroom apartments on 22 acres of landscaped grounds. Residents enjoy access to free movie rentals.
Mission Farms
15 Units Available
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St, Leawood, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,335
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1387 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to all the shopping and dining you could ever want, this beautiful complex offers an onsite pool, dog wash, and more in the Mission Farms neighborhood. Units include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Leawood
59 Units Available
Revolve at One Fifteen
11450 Lamar Avenue, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,045
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1087 sqft
Live. Work. Play. Revolve at One Fifteen is at the forefront of contemporary apartment living, mixing technology with luxury to provide the perfect balance of entertainment, comfort, and convenience.
19 Units Available
Cambridge Square
10701 Ash St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$970
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1276 sqft
Comfortable units with garden tubs and raised panel cabinetry. Ample on-site amenities, including grill areas, a yoga studio and swimming pool. Close to I-435. Near Roe Park for an easy nature getaway.
Prairie Village
8 Units Available
Corinth Valley
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
Studio
$725
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
951 sqft
Corinth Mission Valley is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Prairie Village
4 Units Available
Corinth Paddock
3815 Somerset Dr, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$907
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Paddock is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Prairie Village
5 Units Available
Corinth Place
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,058
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1180 sqft
Corinth Place is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
Prairie Village
2 Units Available
Corinth Gardens
3815 Somerset Drive, Prairie Village, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$812
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Corinth Gardens is located in the heart of Prairie Village, Kansas and is within walking distance to the newly renovated Corinth Square Shopping District.
5 Units Available
Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,175
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
665 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Welcome home to Oakwood WaterWalk Kansas City - Overland Park! Our brand new community offers beautiful furnished and unfurnished one, two, and three bedroom all-inclusive apartments, and both options include all utilities paid.
17 Units Available
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,223
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1184 sqft
Resort-style gated community featuring gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, his/her closets, granite counter tops, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with on-site trainer, saltwater pool, yoga, tanning rooms. Near Overland Park Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Lionsgate
49 Units Available
Residences at Prairie Fire
5750 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,109
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1495 sqft
Apartments have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Community access to yoga studio, 24-hour fitness center, salt water pool and poolside fire. Beautiful clubhouse for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Leawood
Indian Creek Village
19 Units Available
The Lodge of Overland Park
7575 W 106th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1336 sqft
Just off Indian Creek and I-435. Charming units with updated appliances, a fireplace and washer/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a conference room, full concierge services, tennis court, sauna and 24-hour gym. Recently remodeled.
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
64 Units Available
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,019
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1335 sqft
Welcome to Cyan South Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Overland Park, Kansas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
28 Units Available
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,064
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1415 sqft
Luxury complex with diverse amenities including putting green, sand volleyball court and game center. Apartments have been appointed with crown molding and renovated kitchens. Nine-foot ceilings. Near US-69.
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
South Plaza
17 Units Available
51 Main
5050 Main St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1257 sqft
Close to the shops and eateries of Kansas City, this development offers an infinity edge saltwater pool, outdoor party deck, yoga room, and more. Units include spacious floor plans, kitchen islands, wet bars, and more.
25 Units Available
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,060
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1452 sqft
Attractive apartments in Overland Park, 12 miles from Kansas City via the I-35. Close to Sapling Grove Park and stores, including Walmart. Complex has two saltwater swimming pools, fitness center and basketball court.
Old Westport
35 Units Available
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1118 sqft
Prime location in the heart of bustling Westport Entertainment District, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Community features a business center, 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool. Spacious units with extra storage and patio/balcony.
25 Units Available
Ranch at Prairie Trace
13601 Foster St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$963
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1298 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the beautiful resort-inspired The Ranch at Prairie Trace apartment homes located in Overland Park, Kansas.
Plaza Westport
10 Units Available
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,248
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1294 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceramic tile entryways, ceiling fans and fireplaces. Beat the heat during summer days in the pool. Shop at nearby Country Club Plaza. Near Hospital Hill.
South Plaza
38 Units Available
Brookside51
5100 Oak St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,294
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,301
1249 sqft
New construction residential community close to Union Theater and the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. Units feature chef-style kitchens with movable kitchen islands and terraces with spectacular views.
29 Units Available
Highland Ridge
11846 Perry St, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$845
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
960 sqft
Located right off Highway 69. Renovated to include fireplaces, courtyard and fit pit. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, tennis court and concierge service. Larger units with open floor plans.
