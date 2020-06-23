3023 West 82nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 3023 W. 82nd Street in Old Leawood. This fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath side/side split level home with 1814 s/f is now available for lease!



This home is wonderfully located on a beautiful, treed 1/2 acre lot on a private cul-de-sac in Old Leawood. Extremely private, yet close to everything.



Features include hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with fridge, two fireplaces, finished basement, extra storage space, laundry with washer/dryer, 2-car attached garage, location within the Award Winning Shawnee Mission East School District and so much more. Meticulously maintained by original owner.



$2,000 / Month | Lease | Available: May 1st | Deposit: $2,000 | No Pets, No Smoking |



Shawnee Mission Schools | Elementary: Corinth | Middle: Indian Hills | High: SM East |



For information or to schedule a showing, call Lauren at (913) 579-8432. To receive info and pictures to your mobile phone, text "3023" to 79564.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3023-w-82nd-st-leawood-ks-66206-usa/5070a0a0-e1aa-461f-b165-60337cad3180



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5690705)