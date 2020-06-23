All apartments in Leawood
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

3023 West 82nd Street

3023 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3023 West 82nd Street, Leawood, KS 66206
Leawood North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to 3023 W. 82nd Street in Old Leawood. This fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath side/side split level home with 1814 s/f is now available for lease!

This home is wonderfully located on a beautiful, treed 1/2 acre lot on a private cul-de-sac in Old Leawood. Extremely private, yet close to everything.

Features include hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with fridge, two fireplaces, finished basement, extra storage space, laundry with washer/dryer, 2-car attached garage, location within the Award Winning Shawnee Mission East School District and so much more. Meticulously maintained by original owner.

$2,000 / Month | Lease | Available: May 1st | Deposit: $2,000 | No Pets, No Smoking |

Shawnee Mission Schools | Elementary: Corinth | Middle: Indian Hills | High: SM East |

For information or to schedule a showing, call Lauren at (913) 579-8432. To receive info and pictures to your mobile phone, text "3023" to 79564.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3023-w-82nd-st-leawood-ks-66206-usa/5070a0a0-e1aa-461f-b165-60337cad3180

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5690705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 West 82nd Street have any available units?
3023 West 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 3023 West 82nd Street have?
Some of 3023 West 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 West 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3023 West 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 West 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 3023 West 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leawood.
Does 3023 West 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3023 West 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 3023 West 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3023 West 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 West 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 3023 West 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 3023 West 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 3023 West 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 West 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3023 West 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3023 West 82nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3023 West 82nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

