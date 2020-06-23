All apartments in Leawood
Find more places like 2810 146th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leawood, KS
/
2810 146th St
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

2810 146th St

2810 West 146th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leawood
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2810 West 146th Street, Leawood, KS 66224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5094247083 ---- SCHOOL START SPECIAL: 1/2 off August rent for lease beginning by 8/15 This Leawood home offers a Lot of living space and all the nicest amenities. The hugekitchen has granite countertops and travertine tile, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, refrigerator, cornerwalk-in pantry, wine fridge, oversized island and adjacent hearth room. Main level also features formal living and dining rooms and half bath Formal living room and hearth room have pass-thru fireplace and built-in shelving. The first floor alsoincludes a big bedroom with private bath, the perfect \"mother-in-law\" suite or home office. Large master bedroom suite has a sitting room and pass-thru fireplace to awesome second-floor lanai.The second floor has 3 additional bedrooms, each with private bath. Bedroom levellaundry with washer and dryer included, opens to hall and into a massive master closet with separate cedar closet.Plus bonus room ideal for exercises area. Thelarge unfinished daylight basement provides ample storage and/or a great play area. The home is located on a corner lot in the Leabrooke neighborhoodwith community swimming pool andtennis/basketball courts, just south of143rd and Kenneth Road in Leawood. AVAILABLE: August 5th LEASE TERM: One or more years BASEMENT: Yes, daylight unfinished FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTANCE: Not provided ROOMS: Living room 20 x 15 Dining room 14 x 12 Kitchen 16 x 13 Hearth room 16 x 13 Master bedroom 19 x 16 Master sitting room 11 x 10 Master closet 20 x 10 Bedroom 2 13 x 12 Bedroom 3 14 x 11 Bedroom 4 14 x 11 Bedroom 5 13 x 11 Laundry 9 x 9 Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant (non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 146th St have any available units?
2810 146th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leawood, KS.
What amenities does 2810 146th St have?
Some of 2810 146th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 146th St currently offering any rent specials?
2810 146th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 146th St pet-friendly?
No, 2810 146th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leawood.
Does 2810 146th St offer parking?
No, 2810 146th St does not offer parking.
Does 2810 146th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2810 146th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 146th St have a pool?
Yes, 2810 146th St has a pool.
Does 2810 146th St have accessible units?
No, 2810 146th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 146th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 146th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 146th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2810 146th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center
6233 W 120th St
Leawood, KS 66209
The Residences at Park Place
5280 W 115th Pl
Leawood, KS 66211
Leawood At State Line
2140 W 137th Ter
Leawood, KS 66224
Villa Milano
13740 Howe Ln
Leawood, KS 66224
Mission 106
3701 W 106th St
Leawood, KS 66206

Similar Pages

Leawood 1 BedroomsLeawood 2 Bedrooms
Leawood Apartments with BalconyLeawood Apartments with Gym
Leawood Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City