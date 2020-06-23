2810 146th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5094247083 ---- SCHOOL START SPECIAL: 1/2 off August rent for lease beginning by 8/15 This Leawood home offers a Lot of living space and all the nicest amenities. The hugekitchen has granite countertops and travertine tile, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, refrigerator, cornerwalk-in pantry, wine fridge, oversized island and adjacent hearth room. Main level also features formal living and dining rooms and half bath Formal living room and hearth room have pass-thru fireplace and built-in shelving. The first floor alsoincludes a big bedroom with private bath, the perfect \"mother-in-law\" suite or home office. Large master bedroom suite has a sitting room and pass-thru fireplace to awesome second-floor lanai.The second floor has 3 additional bedrooms, each with private bath. Bedroom levellaundry with washer and dryer included, opens to hall and into a massive master closet with separate cedar closet.Plus bonus room ideal for exercises area. Thelarge unfinished daylight basement provides ample storage and/or a great play area. The home is located on a corner lot in the Leabrooke neighborhoodwith community swimming pool andtennis/basketball courts, just south of143rd and Kenneth Road in Leawood. AVAILABLE: August 5th LEASE TERM: One or more years BASEMENT: Yes, daylight unfinished FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTANCE: Not provided ROOMS: Living room 20 x 15 Dining room 14 x 12 Kitchen 16 x 13 Hearth room 16 x 13 Master bedroom 19 x 16 Master sitting room 11 x 10 Master closet 20 x 10 Bedroom 2 13 x 12 Bedroom 3 14 x 11 Bedroom 4 14 x 11 Bedroom 5 13 x 11 Laundry 9 x 9 Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant (non-refundable)