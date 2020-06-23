All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 922 5th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
922 5th Ave.
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:04 AM

922 5th Ave.

922 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

922 5th Avenue, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Historic Home for Rent - Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913-705-0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com

Step back in time to 1885 with this stately Victorian! 1.4 miles from Fort Leavenworth in a historic neighborhood with tree lined street. AMAZING hardwood flooring with inlay designs, detailed wood molding and 10 foot tall doors. Master bedroom as an attached sitting room that could be used as a fourth bedroom. Updated kitchen with all of the modern conveniences. Including a modern range made to look like it's from the turn of the century. Grand Living, Parlor and Dining rooms. Large butler pantry right off the dining room for convenience and could be used as an office. Two full bathrooms, one on each floor. Low maintenance yard with ivy, roses, trees and bricked patio.

(RLNE1829335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 5th Ave. have any available units?
922 5th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 922 5th Ave. have?
Some of 922 5th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 5th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
922 5th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 5th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 922 5th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 922 5th Ave. offer parking?
No, 922 5th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 922 5th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 5th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 5th Ave. have a pool?
No, 922 5th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 922 5th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 922 5th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 922 5th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 5th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 5th Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 5th Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 BedroomsLeavenworth 3 Bedrooms
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MORaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS
Mission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City