Leavenworth, KS
530 Muncie Road
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:17 PM

530 Muncie Road

530 Muncie Road · No Longer Available
Leavenworth
Location

530 Muncie Road, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a 3 bdrm, 2 bath, 1 car garage, w/d hookups, family room, deck, fenced back yard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Muncie Road have any available units?
530 Muncie Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
Is 530 Muncie Road currently offering any rent specials?
530 Muncie Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Muncie Road pet-friendly?
No, 530 Muncie Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 530 Muncie Road offer parking?
Yes, 530 Muncie Road offers parking.
Does 530 Muncie Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 Muncie Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Muncie Road have a pool?
No, 530 Muncie Road does not have a pool.
Does 530 Muncie Road have accessible units?
No, 530 Muncie Road does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Muncie Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 Muncie Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 Muncie Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 Muncie Road does not have units with air conditioning.
