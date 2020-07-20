All apartments in Leavenworth
Find more places like 404 Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leavenworth, KS
/
404 Grand Avenue
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:54 PM

404 Grand Avenue

404 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leavenworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

404 Grand Avenue, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom! Nestled within trees with lots of privacy, you can walk out through your new French Doors located in the dining room onto the deck overlooking your own expansive backyard with a great view, including a privacy fence for your little ones or pets to play. Updated kitchen which includes stainless appliances. Stunning tile flooring in the dining room. Newer light fixtures and ceiling fan, new baseboards throughout, new garage door opener, Newer carpet throughout. Completely updated main bathroom. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family. Garden area in backyard. Completely fenced in backyard with a 6 ft. wood fence. Garage has built in work bench and shelving. Home is available immediately. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Grand Avenue have any available units?
404 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 404 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 404 Grand Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
404 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 404 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 404 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 404 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 404 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 404 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 404 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pin Oak Acres
925 Brookside Street
Leavenworth, KS 66048

Similar Pages

Leavenworth 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLeavenworth 3 Bedroom Apartments
Leavenworth Apartments with ParkingLeavenworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Leavenworth Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
St. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City