404 Grand Avenue

Welcome Home to this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom! Nestled within trees with lots of privacy, you can walk out through your new French Doors located in the dining room onto the deck overlooking your own expansive backyard with a great view, including a privacy fence for your little ones or pets to play. Updated kitchen which includes stainless appliances. Stunning tile flooring in the dining room. Newer light fixtures and ceiling fan, new baseboards throughout, new garage door opener, Newer carpet throughout. Completely updated main bathroom. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family. Garden area in backyard. Completely fenced in backyard with a 6 ft. wood fence. Garage has built in work bench and shelving. Home is available immediately. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.