Leavenworth, KS
325 Olive Street - 1
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

325 Olive Street - 1

325 Olive St · No Longer Available
Location

325 Olive St, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
PHOTOS COMING SOON!!!
1 BD/1 BA Apartment
5 minutes from Fort Leavenworth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Olive Street - 1 have any available units?
325 Olive Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 325 Olive Street - 1 have?
Some of 325 Olive Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Olive Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
325 Olive Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Olive Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Olive Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 325 Olive Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 325 Olive Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 325 Olive Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Olive Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Olive Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 325 Olive Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 325 Olive Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 325 Olive Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Olive Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Olive Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Olive Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 Olive Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
